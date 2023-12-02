SC Lottery
Marianne Williamson makes stops in Charleston, Beaufort, for SC campaign swing

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is continuing her stops on the campaign trail in the Palmetto State.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson is continuing her stops on the campaign trail in the Palmetto State.

Williamson spent Friday in Charleston, most prominently appearing at Buxton Books on King Street for a 6 p.m. event.

She is set to be in Beaufort Saturday at the United Church on Duke Street for a 2 p.m. campaign appearance. She will be continuing her campaign with stops in Myrtle Beach, Columbia and Clemson from Sunday through Tuesday.

Williamson’s campaign says she is focused on meeting with supporters, community leaders and students during these visits, and that the campaign itself exists to “harness the political voices of millions of people throughout this country already forming a chorus of change.” She is also prioritizing her initiative to “disrupt the corruption” in America and place the country on a path of repair.

Her platform includes support for an economic bill of rights, Medicare for all, universal healthcare, tuition-free college, the canceling of all student loan debt, guaranteed paid family leave, free childcare, guaranteed sick pay, guaranteed housing and a guaranteed living wage.

More information on Williamson and her platform can be found on her campaign website.

