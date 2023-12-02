Officials: 1 injured in rollover crash on Charleston County roadway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a rollover crash on Saturday.

The crash happened on Highway 165 and Savannah Highway, the sheriff’s office says in an X post just after 4:30 p.m.

They say it caused the roadway to shut down and took out all lights at the intersection.

One person was injured, according to the post.

The sheriff’s office says around 5 p.m. the roadway has reopened.

