Officials: 1 injured in rollover crash on Charleston County roadway
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a rollover crash on Saturday.
The crash happened on Highway 165 and Savannah Highway, the sheriff’s office says in an X post just after 4:30 p.m.
They say it caused the roadway to shut down and took out all lights at the intersection.
One person was injured, according to the post.
The sheriff’s office says around 5 p.m. the roadway has reopened.
