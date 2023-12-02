SC Lottery
Police chase deer that crashed through elementary school classroom

By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CNN) – Police in New Jersey corralled a deer that was running wild inside an elementary school in Toms River over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The chaos was all caught on police body camera video.

A man walking his dog saw the deer crash through the school’s glass window and called police Saturday night.

Police chased the deer through a hallway before it opened up a classroom door.

Police shouted, “No, no!”, as the deer nuzzled its way into the classroom and on top of bookshelves.

Officers were able to corral it to an exit door and back outside within minutes.

Students and teachers were floored when they returned Monday and found that a deer had been running around in their school.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

