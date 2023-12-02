Resident injured while battling garage fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says one person is injured following an early morning home fire.

Several agencies, including Charleston, Saint Johns and James Island Fire Departments, as well as Charleston County EMS and the Charleston Police Department responded to Towne Street following a 911 call reporting a residential structure fire.

Emergency personnel noted smoke venting from the structure upon their arrival around 4:30 Saturday morning. The resident of the home was attempting to put out the fire using a garden hose. Emergency workers entered the home to search for occupants and ventilate the home. The fire was isolated to the attached garage.

The Fire Department reported that the smoke alarms were both present and functioning at the time of the fire, but did not go off until the door to the garage was opened, allowing smoke to enter the home.

The resident reported that they were woken up by noises from the garage. When they went to investigate, they encountered heavy smoke and exited the home. It was at this point that the resident returned with a garden hose in an attempt to control the fire, sustaining smoke inhalation injuries in the process.

The Fire Marshal Division is currently investigating. They have isolated the area of origin, but the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The resident was taken by Charleston County EMS for treatment. Their dog escaped without injury, and no other injuries were reported.

