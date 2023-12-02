SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

South Carolina hits 18 3-pointers to beat George Washington 89-67

South Carolina coach Lamont Paris yells to players during the first half of an NCAA college...
South Carolina coach Lamont Paris yells to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Meechie Johnson knocked down 5 of 7 3-pointers to put up 24 points and B.J. Mack hit 4 of 8 from deep to add another 20 points as South Carolina rode 18 treys to an 89-67 win over George Washington on Friday night.

The Gamecocks (7-0) came into the game shooting 37% from beyond the arc and hit 18 of 35 (51%) against the Revolutionaries. Overall they hit 33 of 66 from the field.

Johnson entered after scoring 29 points in South Carolina’s 65-53 win over Notre Dame and wasted little time dialing in from distance, hitting his first 3-pointer two minutes into the game and hit three treys in the final 6:49 to put the game away.

Johnson added eight rebounds and Mack blocked a pair of shots. Ta’lon Cooper contributed 14 points and eight assists and Myles Stute added 11 points.

George Washington (6-2) shot 42% (25 of 60) from the field, including 11 of 22 from beyond the arc. Darren Buchanan Jr. had 18 points, six rebounds and two assists. James Bishop IV had 14 points and four assists, Trey Autry hit 3 of 6 from deep and added 13 points and Jacoi Hutchinson contributed 10 points.

South Carolina plays at Clemson Wednesday in a battle of unbeaten teams. George Washington will play host to Navy on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle fire on I-26 has eastbound lanes closed Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire cleared on I-26
Zykerra McClain, 15, was last seen at her North Charleston home at approximately 8 p.m. on...
N. Charleston Police looking for missing 15-year-old
The Charleston County coroner has identified a 43-year-old man who died more than a week after...
43-year-old dies at hospital a week after crash in Ravenel, coroner says
Newly obtained documents show dozens of complaints have been filed in recent years against...
Bugs, blood & beatings: Docs reveal claims against Summerville youth facility
North Charleston Police are investigating what they’re calling an armed robbery after a woman...
Report: Armed robbery victim found lying in roadway

Latest News

North Carolina's Casey Murphy (1) shoots during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
No. 1 South Carolina rallies from 11 down to beat No. 24 UNC 65-58 in ACC/SEC Challenge
RAW: CSU's Barclay Radebaugh, players after win over Longwood
Barclay Radebaugh steps down as CSU head coach in 19th season
Barclay Radebaugh has stepped down as the head basketball coach at Charleston Southern in the...
VIDEO: Barclay Radebaugh steps down as CSU head coach in 19th season
Clemson's Beaux Collins runs with the ball as Boston College's Josh DeBerry moves in during...
Clemson WR Collins, former Tiger QB Uiagalelei enter transfer portal