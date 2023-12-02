SC Lottery
Tracking rain and warmer temperatures this weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warmer air has surged into the Lowcountry ahead of an approaching cold front. In fact, many locations surpassed the average high (around 65 degrees) early this morning. It will be cloudy and somewhat humid today with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Rain will be around at any point in the day and it will be heavy at times. The steadiest of the rain will be later this afternoon into tonight. Areas of dense fog will redevelop overnight. Showers will persist on Sunday ahead of the cold front. It will be warm once again with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Total rainfall could surpass an inch this weekend. The cold front will clear our area on Sunday. The cooler air will lag behind the front and it will be warm on Monday with temperatures near 70 degrees. Temperatures drop back into the 50s and 60s Tuesday into the upcoming weekend. It will be a relatively dry week with high pressure in control.

TODAY: Rain, Heavy at Times Late. Warm. High 74. Low 65.

SUNDAY: Rain, Heavy at Times Early. Warm. High 75. Low 57.

MONDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Dry. High 70. Low 44.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Cooler. High 61. Low 46.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 58. Low 36.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 56. Low 39.

