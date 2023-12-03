SC Lottery
Beloved memorial park to undergo three months of repairs

Mount Pleasant’s Memorial Waterfront Park Pier will undergo repairs starting Monday.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s Memorial Waterfront Park Pier will undergo repairs starting Monday.

The park, which originally opened July 2009, is receiving upgrades over the course of 90 days with the ultimate goal of enhancing the structural integrity of structural integrity of the pier and maintain its safety for use and the enjoyment of the community.

Officials anticipate the repairs being completed within 90 days. The work will focus on addressing the small cracks on the pier as well as securing the conduit under the pier. They will also be applying touch-up paint to the gazebos.

The park pier will remain open throughout the duration of the project with officials anticipating “minimal disruptions to the usual enjoyment of the pier, with careful measures in place to manage and mitigate any inconveniences.”

Work areas will be clearly marked and protected with cones, caution tape or both to ensure the safety of the public.

