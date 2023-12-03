Clemson to face Kentucky in Gator Bowl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Clemson Tigers learned their bowl destination on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers (8-4, 4-4 ACC) will play Kentucky (7-5, 3-5 SEC) on Dec. 29 in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, FL.

This will be Clemson’s 10th appearance in the Gator Bowl, played at TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 79th Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is a noon kick-off.

The Tigers finished the regular season with four straight wins, including wins over No. 15 Notre Dame, No. 20 UNC and South Carolina.

