SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Clemson to face Kentucky in Gator Bowl

Clemson to play Kentucky in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Clemson to play Kentucky in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl(WMBF)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Clemson Tigers learned their bowl destination on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers (8-4, 4-4 ACC) will play Kentucky (7-5, 3-5 SEC) on Dec. 29 in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, FL.

This will be Clemson’s 10th appearance in the Gator Bowl, played at TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 79th Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is a noon kick-off.

The Tigers finished the regular season with four straight wins, including wins over No. 15 Notre Dame, No. 20 UNC and South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex...
Charleston Police investigates deadly shooting in West Ashley
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian collision that...
One dead in I-26 auto-pedestrian collision
The Charleston Police Department says it has made big changes in the way it collects data...
Charleston Police locates missing 16-year-old
Traffic was impacted on Savannah Highway southbound following a Saturday night crash that...
Savannah Highway reopens following auto-pedestrian crash
A woman facing charges in connection to a Hemingway homicide was denied bond at her hearing...
Myrtle Beach woman charged in Hemingway homicide has bond hearing

Latest News

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley signals from the bench during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 1 South Carolina tops Duke 77-61
VIDEO: The Citadel picks up road win over NC A&T
Florida Atlantic guard Brandon Weatherspoon (23) aims the ball as Charleston forward Ante...
Johnell Davis scores 24 points to lead No. 13 Florida Atlantic over College of Charleston 90-74
Saah Nimley won his first game as CSU Interim Head Coach beating SC State on Saturday
Johnson scores 21 and Charleston Southern downs South Carolina State 66-64