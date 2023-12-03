Doucet has 22 in Winthrop's 90-87 win against Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — KJ Doucet had 22 points in Winthrop’s 90-87 victory against Coastal Carolina on Saturday night.

Doucet added nine rebounds for the Eagles (6-3). Alex Timmerman scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds. Kasen Harrison had 17 points and was 5 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

Coastal Carolina trailed by 11 at halftime and finally got within one point at 88-87 before Timmerman made two free throws with five seconds left to seal it for Winthrop.

Kylan Blackmon led the Chanticleers (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jimmy Nichols added 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Coastal Carolina. Kevin Easley Jr. also had 15 points.

