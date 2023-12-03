SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Doucet has 22 in Winthrop's 90-87 win against Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — KJ Doucet had 22 points in Winthrop’s 90-87 victory against Coastal Carolina on Saturday night.

Doucet added nine rebounds for the Eagles (6-3). Alex Timmerman scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds. Kasen Harrison had 17 points and was 5 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

Coastal Carolina trailed by 11 at halftime and finally got within one point at 88-87 before Timmerman made two free throws with five seconds left to seal it for Winthrop.

Kylan Blackmon led the Chanticleers (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jimmy Nichols added 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Coastal Carolina. Kevin Easley Jr. also had 15 points.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle fire on I-26 has eastbound lanes closed Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire cleared on I-26
The North Charleston Police Department says a girl is accused of failing to stop for blue...
Girl accused of failing to stop for blue lights, police chase ends in crash
The president of South Carolina State University has released a statement of caution to...
One injured in shooting at university’s student residence complex
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights
Rep. Jay Kilmartin, R – Lexington, speaks outside the South Carolina Department of Revenue in...
After relinquishing license, lawmaker joins call for changes to liquor liability law

Latest News

Florida Atlantic guard Brandon Weatherspoon (23) aims the ball as Charleston forward Ante...
Johnell Davis scores 24 points to lead No. 13 Florida Atlantic over College of Charleston 90-74
Saah Nimley won his first game as CSU Interim Head Coach beating SC State on Saturday
Johnson scores 21 and Charleston Southern downs South Carolina State 66-64
The Citadel Basketball
Smith's 34 lead The Citadel over NC A&T 85-68
The South Carolina Stingrays (7-6-2-0) defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates (5-10-2-1) by an...
Stingrays defeat Ghost Pirates, 8-5, on Friday night