SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Fiery crash on New Hampshire interstate sets off ammunition

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOW, N.H. (AP) — A fiery crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire set off hundreds of rounds of ammunition before firefighters were able to douse the blaze, state police said.

State Police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically Saturday afternoon before hitting a concrete barrier, bouncing across all lanes of traffic and colliding with another vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop in woods near the highway, where a fire erupted, troopers said.

All three occupants escaped the vehicle. Troopers said one was taken to a hospital with significant injuries; one occupant was arrested on several warrants.

There were no injuries to the occupant of the other vehicle, troopers said.

As the vehicle burned, several hundred rounds of ammunition began detonating before firefighters arrived to contain the blaze, which shut down several lanes of travel, troopers said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex...
Charleston Police investigates deadly shooting in West Ashley
The Charleston Police Department says it has made big changes in the way it collects data...
Charleston Police locates missing 16-year-old
The president of South Carolina State University has released a statement of caution to...
One injured in shooting at university’s student residence complex
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says an auto-pedestrian crash happened on Savannah...
FIRST ALERT: Auto-pedestrian crash shuts down Savannah Highway
A woman facing charges in connection to a Hemingway homicide was denied bond at her hearing...
Myrtle Beach woman charged in Hemingway homicide has bond hearing

Latest News

FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
The Pentagon says a US warship and multiple commercial ships have come under attack in the Red Sea
Searchers are trying to find a kangaroo that escaped from a zoo in Canada. (CTV NEWS, LESLEY...
Kangaroo loose in Canadian town after escaping zoo
Searchers are trying to find a kangaroo that escaped from a zoo in Canada. (CTV NEWS, LESLEY...
Kangaroo loose in Canadian town after escaping zoo
Mount Pleasant’s Memorial Waterfront Park Pier will undergo repairs starting Monday.
Beloved memorial park to undergo three months of repairs
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian collision that...
One dead in I-26 auto-pedestrian collision