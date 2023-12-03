FIRST ALERT: Auto-pedestrian crash shuts down Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is impacted on Savannah Highway southbound following a Saturday night crash that involved a pedestrian.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says an auto-pedestrian crash happened on Savannah Highway southbound at Bonanza Road at around 8:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with severe injuries, the sheriff’s office says.

They say the roadway is shut down and traffic is being redirected while deputies investigate.

