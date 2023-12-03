SC Lottery
Greenville Co. Council member requests to revoke business license for abortion clinic

Council member Stan Tzouvelekas put forth a resolution to be considered at the next council meeting.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A member of the Greenville County Council wants the county to consider revoking the business registration for the Upstate’s only abortion clinic.

Council member Stan Tzouvelekas put forth a resolution to be considered at the next council meeting, which is scheduled for December 5th, that would revoke the business registration for the Greenville Women’s Clinic. According to a memo sent to the council’s chairman, Tzouvelekas plans to ask for the resolution to be referred to the appropriate committee.

Tzouvelekas is arguing the clinic is a nuisance business, and cites an ordinance passed in 2009 that allows the Department of General Services to suspend or revoke any business registration for businesses considered to be a public nuisance. The resolution states that the Sheriff’s Office has responded to the clinic’s location on Grove Road on more than 300 occasions, resulting in approximately 20 arrests.

The resolution is the last item on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. You can read the full document here.

FOX Carolina has reached out to Tzouvelekas and the Greenville Women’s Clinic and will have representatives at the upcoming council meeting.

