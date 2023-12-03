SC Lottery
Johnson scores 21 and Charleston Southern downs South Carolina State 66-64

Saah Nimley won his first game as CSU Interim Head Coach beating SC State on Saturday
Saah Nimley won his first game as CSU Interim Head Coach beating SC State on Saturday(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — RJ Johnson scored 21 points as Charleston Southern beat South Carolina State 66-64 on Saturday night.

Johnson was 8 of 16 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 9 from the line for the Buccaneers (3-5). A’lahn Sumler added 19 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 8 for 10 from the line, and also had three steals. Taje’ Kelly shot 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Bulldogs (2-7) were led by Wilson Dubinsky, who posted 13 points. Davion Everett added 10 points and 10 rebounds for South Carolina State. Caleb McCarty finished with 10 points and six rebounds. The loss was the Bulldogs’ sixth straight.

