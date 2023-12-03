One dead in I-26 auto-pedestrian collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian collision that occurred early Sunday morning.

The crash took place around 2:15 a.m. on Interstate 26. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt says the accident happened about 2 miles east of Calhoun near mile marker 135.

A pedestrian and a Ford van were both headed east when the collision occurred. While the driver of the vehicle, who was alone in the car, was not injured and did not need to be taken to the hospital, the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries.

Information on the deceased has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

