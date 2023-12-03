SC Lottery
Smith's 34 lead The Citadel over NC A&T 85-68

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Led by 34 points from AJ Smith, The Citadel defeated North Carolina A&T 85-68 on Saturday.

Smith shot 13 for 17 (5 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (5-4). Winston Hill added 14 points and had 17 rebounds. Quentin Millora-Brown scored 13.

The Aggies (0-7) were led in scoring by Landon Glasper, who finished with 18 points. Jeremy Robinson added 14 points for N.C. A&T. Nikolaos Chitikoudis also had 11 points and two blocks.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

