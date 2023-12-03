Tracking a few showers and warm temperatures today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warmer and humid air will remain in the forecast today thanks to an approaching cold front. In fact, many locations were near 70 degrees early this morning. Pockets of dense fog will be around this morning, especially along the coast. Make sure to plan extra travel time. It will be another warm afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Showers are possible at any point in the day but activity won’t be widespread. Thunder is possible. The cold front will clear our area by overnight, but cooler air will lag behind the front. Monday will still feature temperatures near 70 degrees. Temperatures drop back into the 50s and 60s Tuesday into the upcoming weekend. It will be a relatively dry week with high pressure in control.

SUNDAY: Light Rain & Drizzle. Warm & Humid. High 75. Low 57.

MONDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Dry. High 71. Low 45.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Cooler. High 62. Low 44.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 58. Low 37.

THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 57. Low 40

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 63, Low 48..

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.