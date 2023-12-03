Tri-County Therapy, MUSC SPARK fuel autism research in sensory holiday event

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members in the Tri-County area are getting a closer look into a nationwide study working to fuel better research, treatment and therapy programs for those experiencing autism.

An event hosted in Ladson by MUSC and Tri-County Therapy on Saturday gave the public a chance to learn more about and participate in ‘SPARK’ while enjoying some sensory-friendly holiday fun.

“Where there’s so much we don’t know about autism that really impacts our families on a daily basis, SPARK is a huge autism study that’s really trying to answer questions and do things to improve the lives of people with autism,” Clinical Psychologist and SPARK researcher Catherine Bradley says.

SPARK stands for the Simons Foundation Powering Autism Research for Knowledge.

The online, interactive platform is used to gather information from affected families in different parts of the country.

Participating families start by disclosing background and medical information, as well as providing a saliva sample to be used for genetic analysis.

“I do have family members dealing with the same issues, autism, speech delays, being overstimulated,” Parent and SPARK study participant Marina Gonzalez says. “What kind of autism runs in my family? What do I need to be aware of when I have another child?”

After registering for the study, the community experienced an afternoon full of sensory-friendly holiday activities. This included meeting Santa, peaking into sensory relaxation rooms, coloring and drawing and creating slime.

“It’s just a chance for kids with autism to meet Santa in a less stressful environment, do it on their own time, and also get to do some fun winter activities,” Bradley says.

A 2023 report from the CDC shows one in 36 children are diagnosed with autism, an increase from two years ago.

“There’s just better awareness. I don’t necessarily know that there are as many people with autism out there, I just think we’re better able to identify them, help them,” Bradley says.

By creating a study accessible from home or in person, organizers hope it can help move autism research forward, raise awareness and improve lives.

Community members say it creates a safe space to learn more about family medical history and at no cost.

“Don’t be upset, because I’ve heard some people are upset when they find out their child has autism. There’s no difference, they’re still people,” Gonzalez says. “Everyone needs to know and be aware that there are children with autism, and they can’t be around certain noises, certain things.”

Interested community members can reach out to MUSC Children’s Health for more information.

There is no age limit to the study and anyone with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD-NOS), Asperger’s Disorder or Autism are invited to participate.

