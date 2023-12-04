1 person injured in Georgetown Co. shooting, deputies investigate

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday.

A 20-year-old Sampit man was driving on Powell Road at 7 p.m. when he suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, sheriff’s spokesperson Jason Lesley said.

Lesley said the victim was not cooperative with deputies in giving information about the identity of the shooters. He was then taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

