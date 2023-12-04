American Red Cross seeks volunteers and blood donors

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday season the American Red Cross of South Carolina needs volunteers for its disaster action team which helps those experiencing hardship from disasters.

There is also a need for blood donations.

Officials say they see an uptick in disasters and a decline in donors during the holiday season.

Along with first responders, the disaster action team is on the scene of incidents to provide immediate assistance and emotional support.

The team helps provide individuals and families with shelter, financial assistance, health services, and counseling.

Organizers say disasters are a constant thing during this time of year especially involving fires because of heating issues and electric wiring.

To prepare, volunteers go through computer-based training and an apprentice program.

Michael Scott, a Red Cross volunteer here at the low country chapter explains the difference volunteering makes in the lives of those he helps, but also his.

“There’ll be a mobile home fire and the folks weren’t well off to begin with and you understand their frustration and their actual terror of what’s happened to ‘em”, Scott said. “And so, what it does is it gives you a feeling of humility and gratitude. That you can actually, real-time help somebody.”

Not only does the Red Cross need more volunteers but also blood donations.

According to officials with the Red Cross, around 63% of Americans are eligible to donate blood, but only 3% give.

Typically, the Red Cross sees a decline in blood donations during the holiday season.

And this holiday season, record-breaking travel led to an even bigger decline in blood donation.

They are asking the community throughout the holidays to take an hour of their day to come out and donate blood.

Saskia Lindsey the Regional Communications Manager with the American Red Cross of South Carolina says just because they are seeing fewer donors, does not mean there’s any less of a need for blood.

“There are still patients in the hospital who are relying on blood every single day and the last thing we ever want is there not to be enough blood on the shelves”, Lindsey said. “So, I think a lot of people during the holiday season want to get back in some kind of way. And not everybody has a lot of time right now to do so. And that’s why giving blood is a great way to do it.”

Lindsey says all blood types are needed but O-negative is in high demand.

“O negative is the universal blood type. So, that can be transfused to anybody that’s obviously really valuable because say someone comes into the hospital in a car accident, and doctors don’t have time to figure out their blood type O negative can be transfused to anybody”, Lindsey said.

If you are interested in volunteering for the disaster action team or donating blood visit the American Red Cross to sign up.

