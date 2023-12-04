SC Lottery
Bishop England head football John Cantey resigns

RAW: Bishop England's John Cantey previews Dillon
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the longest tenured high school football coaches in the Lowcountry is calling it quits.

John Cantey, who followed in his legendary fathers footsteps as the head coach at Bishop England for the last 16 seasons announced on Monday that he is stepping away from the position to put more focus on his family.

The South Carolina State Coach of the Year in 2011 and the 2-A coach of the year in 2012, Cantey went 98-78 in his time leading the Bishops. His most notable stretch came winning back-to-back 2-A state championships in 2011 and 2012 when the team went 13-1 each year.

In addition, Cantey led the Bishops to 5 Region titles and at one point had a 25 game region win streak. They also had a 25 game home win streak at one time.

Cantey also served as an assistant coach at both the Shrine Bowl and the North/South All-Star game.

Bishop England becomes the 5th opening in the Lowcountry this offseason joining Stall, Wando, St. John’s and Ft. Dorchester.

