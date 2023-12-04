SC Lottery
Charleston Co. School District investigates threat toward Stall High School

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is investigating after a threat was made in a social media post that was directed at a high school.

The social media post involves gun violence directed at Stall High School, Interim Executive Director Vanessa Denney says.

In a statement, Denney says:

While we do not have any indication that this threat is legitimate at this time, we are following our protocols to ensure the safety of the RB Stall school community.

Law enforcement and our district security team are aware of the social media post.

The North Charleston Police Department will provide an extra presence on the school’s campus on Monday as a caution, Denney says.

