Coastal Carolina, San Jose State hope to keep strong stretches going at the Hawaii Bowl

Coastal Carolina and San Jose State have each had strong finishes to get to the Hawaii Bowl this season. The Chanticleers of the Sun Belt Conference won five of their last seven while the Spartans have won six straight after opening 1-5. The Hawaii Bowl takes place on Dec. 23 in Honolulu. It’s the fourth straight bowl trip for Coastal Carolina and first for new coach Tim Beck. San Jose State

Coastal Carolina (7-5, Sun Belt) vs. San Jose State (7-5, Mountain West), Dec. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Honolulu.

TOP PLAYERS

Coastal Carolina: WR Sam Pinckney, 904 yards receiving, seven touchdowns, NCAA record 57 straight games with a catch.

San Jose State: QB Chevan Cordeiro, 2,558 yards passing, 19 touchdowns, four interceptions.

NOTABLE

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers won five straight games before dropping their final two, to Army and No. 24 James Madison.

San Jose State: The Spartans started 1-5 before rallying to win their final six games to qualify for the postseason.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Coastal Carolina: First appearance in the Hawaii Bowl, fourth bowl game in school history.

San Jose State: First appearance in the Hawaii Bowl, 13th bowl game in program history.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.