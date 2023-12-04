SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coastal Carolina, San Jose State hope to keep strong stretches going at the Hawaii Bowl

Coastal Carolina quarterback Ethan Vasko looks to pass against James Madison during the first...
Coastal Carolina quarterback Ethan Vasko looks to pass against James Madison during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Conway, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Coastal Carolina and San Jose State have each had strong finishes to get to the Hawaii Bowl this season. The Chanticleers of the Sun Belt Conference won five of their last seven while the Spartans have won six straight after opening 1-5. The Hawaii Bowl takes place on Dec. 23 in Honolulu. It’s the fourth straight bowl trip for Coastal Carolina and first for new coach Tim Beck. San Jose State

Coastal Carolina (7-5, Sun Belt) vs. San Jose State (7-5, Mountain West), Dec. 23, 10:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Honolulu.

TOP PLAYERS

Coastal Carolina: WR Sam Pinckney, 904 yards receiving, seven touchdowns, NCAA record 57 straight games with a catch.

San Jose State: QB Chevan Cordeiro, 2,558 yards passing, 19 touchdowns, four interceptions.

NOTABLE

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers won five straight games before dropping their final two, to Army and No. 24 James Madison.

San Jose State: The Spartans started 1-5 before rallying to win their final six games to qualify for the postseason.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Coastal Carolina: First appearance in the Hawaii Bowl, fourth bowl game in school history.

San Jose State: First appearance in the Hawaii Bowl, 13th bowl game in program history.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex...
Charleston Police investigates deadly shooting in West Ashley
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian collision that...
One dead in I-26 auto-pedestrian collision
The Charleston Police Department says it has made big changes in the way it collects data...
Charleston Police locates missing 16-year-old
Traffic was impacted on Savannah Highway southbound following a Saturday night crash that...
Savannah Highway reopens following auto-pedestrian crash
A woman facing charges in connection to a Hemingway homicide was denied bond at her hearing...
Myrtle Beach woman charged in Hemingway homicide has bond hearing

Latest News

South Carolina's Chloe Kitts, left, attempts a shot ahead of Duke's Jadyn Donovan (4) during...
No. 1 South Carolina tops Duke 77-61 behind strong game from Cardoso
Clemson center PJ Hall (24) pulls down a rebound against Pittsburgh during the second half of...
Girard, Hall power undefeated Clemson's 79-70 win over Pitt in ACC opener
Clemson to play Kentucky in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Clemson carries a 19-year bowl streak into a Gator Bowl matchup against Kentucky
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley signals from the bench during the second half of an NCAA...
No. 1 South Carolina tops Duke 77-61