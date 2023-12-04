CofC's Crawford named CAA Rookie of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. - College of Charleston redshirt freshman Jordan Crawford has been named the CAA Rookie of the Week after his performance at the Field of 68 Tip-Off in Boca Raton.

The rookie was in double figures in both games for Charleston at The Field of 68 Tip-Off in Boca Raton. The guard from Charlotte scored 11 points in 12 minutes to help Charleston a win over Liberty on Friday night and scored 13 points in 20 minutes on Saturday at No. 13 Florida Atlantic. Crawford went 7-for-14 from the floor and 5-for-9 from distance over the two contests.

Crawford is the first Cougar to earn the honor since Reyne Smith received the nod on January 24, 2022

