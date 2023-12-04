SC Lottery
CofC's Crawford named CAA Rookie of the Week

CofC's Jordan Crawford was named CAA Rookie of the Week on Monday
By CofC Athletics
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. - College of Charleston redshirt freshman Jordan Crawford has been named the CAA Rookie of the Week after his performance at the Field of 68 Tip-Off in Boca Raton.

The rookie was in double figures in both games for Charleston at The Field of 68 Tip-Off in Boca Raton. The guard from Charlotte scored 11 points in 12 minutes to help Charleston a win over Liberty on Friday night and scored 13 points in 20 minutes on Saturday at No. 13 Florida Atlantic. Crawford went 7-for-14 from the floor and 5-for-9 from distance over the two contests.

Crawford is the first Cougar to earn the honor since Reyne Smith received the nod on January 24, 2022

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

