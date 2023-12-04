Cooler temps, drier weather on the way this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The showers from the weekend have moved offshore and slowly the clouds will begin to thin out as we head through today.

TODAY: Increasing Sun. High 73.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 60.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 57.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 64.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 73.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 70.

