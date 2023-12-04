Families ‘working overtime’ to find solutions in Nutramigen formula shortage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A shortage in a popular baby formula brand has families searching high and low for short-term solutions to what they call a long-term problem.

Families say they are jumping over hurdles to get their hands on Enfamil’s Nutramigen baby formula, which is specially made for children with milk protein allergies and sensitivities.

“You’re going out, searching 2 to 3 times a week. It’s like a full-time job,” Parent Rebecca Arliss says.

Arliss has two sons with milk allergies. She says she has spent the past two years searching for the only formula that’ll work for them.

Some community members will camp out in the early hours, or visit a dozen stores in one day, with no guarantee if the formula will be there when they arrive.

“There’s only a few other options for milk protein allergies,” Arliss adds. “Nine times out of 10, from what I’ve seen admining the group and having two kids who have milk protein allergies, very certain formulas only work.”

Nutramigen is manufactured by Enfamil and is a popular choice among children with allergies because of its probiotic ingredients.

So much so it is now in a shortage for at least the second time in the past two years.

“At the beginning of November, the manufacturer of Nutramigen advised participants may have trouble finding powder forms of Nutramigen,” WIC Program Registered Dietitian La’Keisha Coker says.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC, does provide a coupon for the formula, but only for 12oz cans.

Community members say it is the hardest one to find, leaving them searching for hours or heading to social media for answers.

“They have the bigger cans of the Nutramigen but I don’t think it’s covered through WIC. And it’s 50-60 dollars per can. $500 a month if you don’t get it covered. It’s a lot,” Arliss says.

Formula Finders on Facebook is one option with more than 2,000 members.

Every day, families will post the formula aisles of their nearby grocery stores as a heads-up to others.

“The whole group’s purpose is to help people stay informed and find formula in real time,” Arliss says.

However, community members say these are only short-term solutions to a long-term problem.

“The best thing we could do is just spread awareness this is still an issue going on and it’s a lot more pressing than a lot of people think,” Arliss says.

Enfamil did release the following statement on the shortage:

“We are aware some parents are having difficulty finding Nutramigen hypoallergenic Infant Formula powder in your area. As our normal course of business, we regularly communicate with the DHEC and have been in touch to inform them about limited availability of our Nutramigen powder formula for consumers who qualify for the WIC program in South Carolina. We are actively shipping more product to retailers in the Charleston area to ensure availability on store shelves as soon as possible. Over the past year, more and more parents have started using our Nutramigen products. This significant increase in demand as well as pantry loading has likely led to limited availability in some areas. We are continuing to supply and actively ship product to meet this higher demand. Although the preferred powder format may not be as readily available, we recommend consumers consider using Nutramigen Liquid formats (Ready to Use or Concentrate) or consult with their baby’s pediatrician, as they are in the best position to offer dietary guidance.”

If you are eligible for WIC, you may be able to contact the group about getting the formula shipped from other areas.

Click here for more information.

