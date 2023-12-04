Former deputy had history of suspensions, reprimands before termination

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The former Charleston County deputy who is now facing multiple charges after he reportedly beat a suspect unconscious was no stranger to internal affairs during his time in law enforcement.

James Henry “Hank” Carter was suspended a total of five times and faced numerous letters of instruction and reprimand over his 14-year career, according to his personnel files.

Carter started at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, then later at the Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

He resigned from CPD in 2015 during an ongoing investigation into a viral online video that showed Carter in a heated interaction with several teenagers in downtown Charleston, where Carter could be heard telling them “Y’all go to church” as they yelled profanities at him.

At that time of the investigation, there was confusion about if Carter had said “get hurt” in the video, though he denied ever saying this.

The department even paid a third-party service $2,500 to analyze the video recording to clear things up.

The transcription did not indicate if the words “get hurt” had been said.

The “most serious” of the suspensions he faced occurred in 2018 and resulted in a week without pay and removal from the SWAT team.

This came after internal affairs investigators learned he had pointed his personal Glock 43 at another off-duty deputy’s abdomen during a booze-filled birthday celebration.

This incident was reported to have occurred at the Charleston Sports and Social Club in West Ashley in front of other Sheriff’s Office employees.

Carter is noted to have said “It was a stupid and tasteless thing to do” and had apologized to the deputy.

“Although you attempted to explain the incident as a joke, the egregious nature of the event is particularly concerning, especially with respect to your use of sound judgment,” Captain S. Balcerzak wrote in Carter’s suspension letter.

Carter was found to have violated the department’s “unbecoming conduct” policy, the same one that would be later cited as grounds for his recent termination.

Judge sets bond for ex-Charleston Co. deputy accused of knocking man unconscious

Other discipline Carter received was, in part, related to fast pursuits. In one case, he clocked more than 100 mph chasing a suspect through a construction zone which began due to the suspect’s “reckless driving” that supervisors write was never seen on tape.

He was also disciplined for rolling through stop signs without clearing intersections properly and failing to activate his body-worn camera multiple times.

In March 2019, Balcerzak wrote “[y]our endless effort to pursue and apprehend the criminal element is very admirable. Sadly, there continues to be a serious disconnect with the proper activation of your body worn camera... this failure is completely unacceptable.”

Another time in 2019, he abandoned his K9 Zeus in a civilian’s backyard to continue a foot chase that involved hopping over a six-foot fence, an act that Lt. Joseph Christmas called “extremely egregious.”

“In this time there are numerous serious scenarios that could have played out, putting citizens, deputies and your K9 at unnecessary risk,” Lt. Christmas wrote.

Carter initially received a 32-hour suspension due to this and a combined driving violation, but this was later amended to just one day after he was exonerated of the latter.

A Guardian Tracking System implemented in late 2019 flagged him for eight use-of-force incidents in the previous year but after a review by supervisors “no continuing pattern of improper behavior” was found.

It’s also noted more than once Carter’s use of profanity while on the job.

Despite repeated reprimands, supervisors write that Carter was a valued member of the team for being a “proactive” deputy who “seeks out criminal activity”, getting consistent top marks for gun and drug seizures totaling thousands of dollars and “numerous foot and vehicle pursuits ending in the arrest of suspects.”

In a release by his attorneys, Joseph Cannarella and Andrew Savage they stated in part:

“Carter has always been a serious, no non-sense, law enforcement officer committed to protecting our community. We have learned that during Carter’s law enforcement career with the CCSO, he was the most productive Deputy in confiscating illegal weapons.”

Supervisors also reported to have treated “the citizens of Charleston County with respect.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.