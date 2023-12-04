Gas prices sees streak of drops continue, barely

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices nationally and in South Carolina are continuing to see drops in price but not by much.

In South Carolina, the price of a gallon of gas fell 0.6 cents over the past week to an average of $2.89 per gallon.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 4.5 cents lower than a month ago and 9.4 cents lower than one year ago.

The cheapest station in South Carolina as of Monday morning was priced at $2.54 per gallon while the most expensive came in at $3.99.

In the Tri-County, the cheapest gas was at a station in North Charleston selling gas for $2.59 as of Monday morning.

Click here to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.

National gas prices also saw a drop.

The national average fell 0.4 cents over the past week to $3.21.

The national average is down 18.9 cents from a month ago and stands 14.9 cents lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data from more than 11 million weekly price reports.

“We’ve barely eked out a drop in the national average over the last week, extending the streak to 11 straight weeks of decline, even as some states have seen prices jump, while others have seen prices continue to inch lower. Motorists can blame the OPEC+ meeting for causing oil to jump early last week and then plummet late last week for the volatility in gas prices,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “The good news is that as the dust settled, OPEC+ agreed to barely move the needle, deepening their production cuts by an additional 900,000 barrels per day in 2024, with Saudi Arabia extending their own million barrel per day cut through March. However, that wasn’t enough to offset concerns of falling global demand, which pushed oil back down to below $73 in Sunday night trading, giving hope that the national average still could fall to $2.99/gal by the end of the year.”

The national average for diesel fell 4.7 cents over the past week to $4.18 per gallon.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.