Girard, Hall power undefeated Clemson's 79-70 win over Pitt in ACC opener

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Girard scored 25 points, including six 3-pointers, PJ Hall had a double-double, and Clemson defeated Pittsburgh 79-70 on Sunday in the ACC opener for both.

Girard made 7 of 10 shots and was 6 for 9 from 3-point distance. Hall had 22 points and 11 rebounds. Both players hit 3-pointers at clutch times for the Tigers (7-0).

Clemson led 23-20 after a tightly played first 13 minutes of the game. Girard then made three 3-pointers and added a three-point play, leading Clemson to a 37-26 halftime lead.

Pitt got within six points a couple of times in the first 15 minutes of the second half and twice more Girard drilled a 3-pointer to give Clemson a little more breathing room.

In the final five minutes, Blake Hinson hit a 3-pointer and Ishmael Leggett scored in the paint to get the Panthers within 70-68. Ian Schieffelin hit a pair from the line and followed with a layup to put Clemson up by six at 2:51 remaining. Hall delivered a key 3-pointer and Clemson led 77-68 with about 90 seconds remaining.

Schieffelin had 17 rebounds and eight points for the Tigers and Chauncey Wiggins scored 12.

Hinson hit six 3-pointers and scored 27 points for the Panthers (5-3). Leggett scored 17 and Carlton Carrington added 12.

Every starter in the game played at least 26 minutes. Clemson got eight points from its bench and Pitt’s reserves went scoreless.

Clemson hosts in-state rival South Carolina on Wednesday. Pitt plays at West Virginia on Wednesday.

