Moncks Corner Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash

By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 52.

Officers were called to the crash around 1:15 p.m. Monday on Highway 52 near Nelson Ferry Road.

Officials say a preliminary investigation shows a pedestrian stepped into traffic from the median and was struck by a vehicle. They were transported by EMS to Trident Medical Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

All lanes of Highway 52 were closed between R. C. Dennis and Highway 17-A while authorities investigated the crash, Police Chief Stephen Young said. The road opened around 2:45 p.m.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Berkeley County Dispatch Center at 843-719-4169. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

