Mother arrested after 3-year-old found alone in N. Charleston hotel

A woman is facing charges after police said she left a 3-year-old girl alone in a hotel room and left for several hours before passing out in her vehicle.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman is facing charges after police said she left a 3-year-old girl alone in a hotel room and left for several hours before passing out in her vehicle.

Charlene Johnson was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Officers responded to the Quality Inn Saturday morning after the 3-year-old girl walked into the hotel’s lobby screaming and crying.

A police report states the girl was seen peeking out of a hotel room door and seemed to be alone before she walked into the lobby.

Officers located Johnson “passed out” in her vehicle seemingly under the influence of drugs, the report states. Johnson told officers she had brought her laptop downstairs for a better wifi connection and fell asleep.

The report states that security camera footage showed the two checking into the hotel around 7 p.m. and Johnson leaving around 11 p.m. alone.

Johnson returned to the hotel just before 3 a.m. Saturday but not leaving her vehicle, the report states.

Security cameras also showed the girl peeking out of the room several times before going to the lobby.

Johnson was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

