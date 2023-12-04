Mt. Pleasant man identified as victim of West Ashley shooting

SC Lottery
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was fatally shot at a West Ashley apartment complex.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was fatally shot at a West Ashley apartment complex.

Collin Potter, 31, of Mount Pleasant, died at the Medical University of South Carolina at 9:26 p.m. from injuries sustained in a shooting on Saturday, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Police said the shooting happened at approximately 8:57 p.m. at 78 Ashley Hall Plantation Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Potter in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.

