N. Charleston Police arrest 18-year-old for alleged threat against high school

The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection with making an alleged threat against a North Charleston high school.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection with making an alleged threat against a North Charleston high school.

Gabriel Vasquez Mendez was charged with disturbing schools.

A police report states officers were made aware of a threat to R.B. Stall High School on Sunday. The post was made on social media and threatened gun violence against the school.

North Charleston Police are providing an extra presence at the school’s campus.

Charleston County School District spokesperson Vanessa Denney Sunday said the school was following protocols to ensure student safety.

