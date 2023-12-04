New Coast Guard cutter arrives at North Charleston homeport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A newly constructed U.S. Coast Guard cutter made its way to its new home in North Charleston Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun and its crew became the fourth national security cutter to call North Charleston home, joining cutters Hamilton, James and Stone.

The Calhoun was initially christened on June 4, 2022.

After being delivered from Mississippi-based Ingalls Shipbuilding, the crew deployed to Pascagoula, Mississippi in March 2023 where they assisted with an oil spill near the mouth of the Mississippi River before assisting on calls in Florida.

“Our crew members have more than earned their time back home,” Capt. Timothy Sommella said. “Most of our crew has surged the past 18 months in support of other Coast Guard units to meet global commitments. The most recent deployment of over 120 days to the Gulf Coast for the cutter’s delivery and acceptance was particularly challenging but tremendously satisfying. We finally sailed away as a crew for the first time with the same commitment to excellence and determination that the ship’s namesake, the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, Charles L. Calhoun, displayed during his distinguished Coast Guard career. We are incredibly thankful this time of year for the personal and professional support from our friends and loved ones who stood with us, and we will continue to forge those bonds, whether at sea or ashore.”

Calhoun is named for Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Office Charles L. Calhoun who was responsible for improving a developing many administrative and people-focused programs for the Coast Guard.

Calhoun’s primary missions are counterdrug operations, migrant interdiction, living marine resources, defense readiness, and command and control in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations.

