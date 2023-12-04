North Charleston man celebrates turning 103

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Accabee community in North Charleston celebrated a huge milestone for one of its neighbors.

Edward Lawrence Sr. turned 103 Wednesday and his family celebrated the occasion at the Accabee Community Center on Sunday.

Family and friends took turns sharing stories and sentiments about Lawrence’s long life of memories and growth.

Lawrence is a native of the Charleston area, born in 1920.

He served as a master plumber and a maintenance supervisor for 40 years at the City of Charleston Housing Authority.

Family says Lawrence continued to work after retirement until the age of 99 as a plumber for the Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church.

When asked the trick to making it to 103, Lawrence had a simple answer.

“You live long if you mind your own business!” he said.

Lawrence’s family says he’s always been a hard worker and an advocate for his community.

As of now, he still loves to drive, cook and do odd jobs around the house.

