Organization says ‘toilet paper’ tower has discrepancies from original design

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Historic Charleston Foundation is asking the South Carolina Department of Archives and History to review the design of what some are calling the “toilet paper” cell tower in downtown Charleston.

The city says they have no authority over the project since the tower is bound under the Federal Telecommunications Act, but that isn’t stopping the Historic Charleston Foundation from sharing their concerns and requesting changes.

Back in October 2020, the Environmental Corporation of America, who was designing the tower, reached out to the Historic Charleston Foundation to share their designs and ideas.

Written in the original communication plans between the Environmental Corporation of America and Historic Charleston Foundation, the Environmental Corporation of America said the following about the tower’s design:

Considerable efforts were made during the early planning process to avoid effects to Historic Properties and alternatives were considered to replace the existing tower.

After working together with city codes and making efforts to avoid effects to historic properties, a stealth canister tower design was approved.

But now three years later, the Historic Charleston Foundation says the cell tower that was built has large visual discrepancies from the original design.

“We kind of noticed that immediate discrepancy right away when the new tower went up,” Historic Charleston Foundation Properties Manager Justin Schwebler says. “The community outrage, for lack of a better word, was pretty remarkable.”

Schwebler after noticing the discrepancies, he reached out to the state department of archives and history where both organizations agreed the design was a violation of the original plan.

“I think, if the tower that was constructed was the one that was originally proposed, we wouldn’t have had any impact on the city,” Schwebler says. “Our skyline is an important contributing factor to the character of our city, which we think has been negatively impacted by the new tower.”

Schwebler says a redesign would be the highest and best outcome if the state and federal governments can work together.

“The tower itself might be kind of a fixed asset, but the shroud itself on the upper part, the sort of toilet paper of the tower, I think really should be reduced in scale,” he adds.

Since communicating and changing the tower may be difficult under the federal government’s oversight, Schwebler wants to make sure the Historic Charleston Foundation can do as much as possible on its end.

“It’s important just to make sure that the community feels like they’re being heard, that the project is being reviewed and making sure that it’s compliant with what was approved,” Schwebler says. “We just want to make sure the due diligence was done for the city.”

South Carolina’s Department of Archives and History says they reached out to the FCC and ECA with the organizations saying on Sept. 27 they will review the materials.

