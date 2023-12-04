Recycle oyster shells to keep the seafood on your plate and shorelines protected

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Recycling oyster shells can impact much more than just the oysters, and this is why areas of the Lowcountry are working to bring awareness to this act of preserving a natural resource.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, oysters play a critical role in our ecology, economy and culture. SCDNR states that oysters can filter up to 50 gallons of water per day or 2.5 gallons per hour. SCDNR also states that oysters provide habitats for many of the commonly consumed crabs and fish. SCDNR states oysters are an integral part of the marine ecosystem, providing habitats for as many as 120 different species. Oysters can also protect the shorelines from storms and erosion as they absorb wave energy.

Cody Potvin with SCDNR says that South Carolina is substrate-limited. This means that there is a large population of oysters in South Carolina, but there are not a lot of things in the environment for oysters to attach to. Potvin says that this is why putting these shells back in the environment is so important because it provides more locations for oysters to attach to, increasing the population and allowing oysters to continue to be harvested. Every three bushels of oysters make up 10 square feet of reef.

“Annually we consume around 300,000 bushels of oysters and we recycle less than 15% of that,” Potvin says.

SCDNR states that many of these oyster shells just end up in driveways or landfills, but they are working to increase the number of oyster shells recycled.

SCDNR has oyster shell dropoff locations all across the state and 10 locations in Charleston County. At these locations anyone can recycle their shells – whether you own a restaurant or just hosted an oyster roast. They also have a recycling program you can become a part of where they will come to you and pick up your oyster shells every Tuesday or Friday.

Potvin says that even if you don’t recycle, you can still help by simply keeping trash away from those shells.

“Please do your best to separate trash from shell - a big part of what we do is we have volunteer efforts to separate that trash out. And it starts with you starts with you at a restaurant, making sure that you’re not putting trash on that plate,” Potvin says.

SCDNR is always looking for volunteers to help continue their efforts to preserve this natural resource.

Potvin says that even if you do not like to consume oysters, recycling their shells can still impact you.

“Most people who don’t eat oysters – maybe they don’t necessarily care about recycling or ensuring that oyster shells are recycled - but if you’re a fisherman, or if you like shrimp, or if you enjoy eating any of the fish species we have off the coast of South Carolina, they’re all dependent upon oysters either as habitat or as a food source,” he says.

Potvin says that restoring the state’s marine habitat starts with the public.

Folly Beach, Mount Pleasant and the city of Charleston released proclamations recognizing a day honoring Oyster Shell Recycling.

“I think a big part of what gets people to recycle is that constant messaging. So, Folly Beach just did the proclamation but we also had Mount Pleasant make a proclamation and the City of Charleston as well. So just having more of that coverage just kind of gets it in people’s minds that they should be recycling oysters,” Potvin says, “So, anybody who can get out there and recycle is going to increase that number and help us keep a healthy natural resource.”

Click here for more information about oyster shell recycling and a list of the dropoff locations: http://www.saltwaterfishing.sc.gov/oyster.html

