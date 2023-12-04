Report: Man robs Waffle House at gunpoint, leaves with $150

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating after a man robbed a Waffle House at gunpoint.

Officers responded around 11:50 p.m. Saturday to the Waffle House on Northwoods Boulevard for an armed robbery.

An employee said a man wearing all black with a black face mask robbed the restaurant before running behind the Speedy Oil Change.

Another witness said the man ran inside a hotel and onto the elevator, the report states.

Security video from Waffle House shows the man entering the restaurant and pointing a gun at an employee and other people inside the restaurant, the report states.

The report states the man left with $150 from the register.

Officers searching for the man located around $18 in rolled and loose change outside of a hotel that was returned to the restaurant.

