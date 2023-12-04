SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Man robs Waffle House at gunpoint, leaves with $150

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating after a man robbed a Waffle House at gunpoint.

Officers responded around 11:50 p.m. Saturday to the Waffle House on Northwoods Boulevard for an armed robbery.

An employee said a man wearing all black with a black face mask robbed the restaurant before running behind the Speedy Oil Change.

Another witness said the man ran inside a hotel and onto the elevator, the report states.

Security video from Waffle House shows the man entering the restaurant and pointing a gun at an employee and other people inside the restaurant, the report states.

The report states the man left with $150 from the register.

Officers searching for the man located around $18 in rolled and loose change outside of a hotel that was returned to the restaurant.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian collision that...
One dead in I-26 auto-pedestrian collision
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex...
Charleston Police investigates deadly shooting in West Ashley
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
Traffic was impacted on Savannah Highway southbound following a Saturday night crash that...
Savannah Highway reopens following auto-pedestrian crash
A woman facing charges in connection to a Hemingway homicide was denied bond at her hearing...
Myrtle Beach woman charged in Hemingway homicide has bond hearing

Latest News

The North Charleston Fire Department said two parakeets were killed in a mobile home fire...
Two birds killed in North Charleston fire
An 18-year-old Summerville man is facing charges after he was arrested for sexual exploitation...
Summerville man arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges
Gabriel Vasquez Mendez was charged with disturbing schools.
N. Charleston Police arrest 18-year-old for alleged threat against high school
The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection with making an alleged...
VIDEO: N. Charleston Police arrest 18-year-old for alleged threat against high school