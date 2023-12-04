Summerville man arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An 18-year-old Summerville man is facing charges after he was arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor, authorities said.

Devin Elijah McCray, II was arrested Thursday on one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said. Investigators said McCray distributed child sexual abuse materials.

McCray was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Kids.

