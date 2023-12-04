SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Supernatural’ actor Mark Sheppard recovering from ‘6 massive heart attacks’

Mark Sheppard participates during a Q&A panel on day two at Wizard World at the Donald E...
Mark Sheppard participates during a Q&A panel on day two at Wizard World at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center on Aug. 24, 2019, in Chicago.(Rob Grabowski | Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Supernatural” actor Mark Sheppard suffered six “massive heart attacks” and is lucky to be alive, he announced in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Sheppard, 59, said he collapsed in his kitchen on Friday and had to be “brought back from the dead” four times.

Sheppard said he learned he had a 100% blockage in his LAD, the left anterior descending artery, which is the biggest artery in the heart.

This type of blockage is commonly referred to as “the widow maker,” according to the Cleveland Clinic, because it is very often fatal.

Sheppard said his wife’s quick actions, along with first responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department and hospital staff, saved his life.

Immediate treatment is crucial for a chance at survival, the Cleveland Clinic says.

“My chances of survival were virtually nil,” he wrote in the Instagram post. “I feel great. Humbled once more.”

Sheppard said in the post that he would be back home on Sunday.

Sheppard is known for playing the role of Crowley on “Supernatural” from 2009-2017.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian collision that...
One dead in I-26 auto-pedestrian collision
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex...
Charleston Police investigates deadly shooting in West Ashley
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
Traffic was impacted on Savannah Highway southbound following a Saturday night crash that...
Savannah Highway reopens following auto-pedestrian crash
Gabriel Vasquez Mendez was charged with disturbing schools.
N. Charleston Police arrest 18-year-old for alleged threat against high school

Latest News

The Moncks Corner Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on...
Moncks Corner Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash
Chris Long, from Bluffton, is one of the first in the Lowcountry to be monitored for his early...
Bluffton man among first to receive new Alzheimer’s drug: ‘It gives us hope’
A man walks past the Remington Arms Company, Jan. 17, 2013, in Ilion, N.Y. The gun factory in...
Gun factory in operation for 200 years is set to close
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case, Monday, Dec....
Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York
The "toilet paper" tower in Charleston, located where I-26 and Crosstown meet, has created...
Organization says ‘toilet paper’ tower has discrepancies from original design