SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Two birds killed in North Charleston fire

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said two parakeets were killed in a mobile home fire Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 6600 block of Dorchester Road and 8:30 a.m. Monday and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters said they were able to get the fire under control and all the residents of the home were accounted for. The two birds were found dead inside the home.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian collision that...
One dead in I-26 auto-pedestrian collision
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex...
Charleston Police investigates deadly shooting in West Ashley
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
3 commercial ships hit by missiles in Houthi attack in Red Sea, US warship downs 3 drones
Traffic was impacted on Savannah Highway southbound following a Saturday night crash that...
Savannah Highway reopens following auto-pedestrian crash
A woman facing charges in connection to a Hemingway homicide was denied bond at her hearing...
Myrtle Beach woman charged in Hemingway homicide has bond hearing

Latest News

An 18-year-old Summerville man is facing charges after he was arrested for sexual exploitation...
Summerville man arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges
Gabriel Vasquez Mendez was charged with disturbing schools.
N. Charleston Police arrest 18-year-old for alleged threat against high school
The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man in connection with making an alleged...
VIDEO: N. Charleston Police arrest 18-year-old for alleged threat against high school
U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Timothy Sommella, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun,...
New Coast Guard cutter arrives at North Charleston homeport