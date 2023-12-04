Two birds killed in North Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said two parakeets were killed in a mobile home fire Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 6600 block of Dorchester Road and 8:30 a.m. Monday and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters said they were able to get the fire under control and all the residents of the home were accounted for. The two birds were found dead inside the home.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

