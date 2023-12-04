SC Lottery
Williamsburg Co. woman turns 100

A Williamsburg County woman is celebrating a milestone birthday.
By Ann McGill
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Williamsburg County woman is celebrating a milestone birthday. Rosetta Matthews Wilson is 100 years old.  The family threw her a big celebration over the weekend.

She was born December 2, 1923, in the town of Lane and grew up in the Heineman community.

She is the ninth of 13 children and attended Heineman School.

She and her husband Elijah were married for 69 years and 11 months before he went on to glory. They have twelve children, 26 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

They were sharecroppers and eventually purchased their own farm in Salters.

She is a life-long and the oldest member of the Union Missionary Baptist Church, Salters, where she served in several capacities such as the secretary of the Youth Choir, treasurer of the Missionary, and an usher. She is a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Lillie White Chapter #349. Her favorite scriptures are Psalms 23 and 27.

