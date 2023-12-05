SC Lottery
17-year-old arrested in weekend shooting on Hilton Head Island

A 17-year-old boy is in custody after a weekend shooting left a man injured.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Jorge M. Paz was charged with attempted murder, breach of peace and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, jail records show.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded just before midnight Saturday to a home on Freddies Way in Hilton Head Island after neighbors reported hearing several gunshots in the area.

Deputies located a 38-year-old man shot in the abdomen. The man was taken to an area hospital where he is in stable condition, deputies said.

Investigators said Paz and another person were drunk at a party when a disturbance began.

Paz grabbed the weapon from his vehicle and started shooting, striking the man in the abdomen, deputies said. Paz then fled the area.

Paz was located at a home on Campbell Drive Monday evening.

He is currently being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

