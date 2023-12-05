SC Lottery
2 arrested in deadly West Ashley apartment shooting

By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teenagers have been charged with murder after a weekend shooting at a West Ashley apartment complex left one person dead, Charleston Police said.

Antonio Fludd, Jr., 18, was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

A 16-year-old was also charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, unlawful carrying of a handgun and receiving stolen goods.

Police responded to Ashley Oaks Apartments around 9 p.m. Saturday where they found a man shot inside a vehicle.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said the victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Collin Potter, of Mount Pleasant.

Fludd was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. A bond hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

