80-year-old victim identified in fatal Moncks Corner auto-pedestrian crash

The Moncks Corner Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 52.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified an 80-year-old man who died after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Highway 52 Monday.

Clifford Powell was pronounced dead at an area hospital at 2:46 p.m. Monday.

Moncks Corner Police were called to the crash around 1:15 p.m. Monday on Highway 52 near Nelson Ferry Road.

Officials say a preliminary investigation shows a pedestrian stepped into traffic from the median and was struck by a vehicle. They were transported by EMS to Trident Medical Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

All lanes of Highway 52 were closed between R. C. Dennis and Highway 17-A while authorities investigated the crash, Police Chief Stephen Young said. The road opened around 2:45 p.m.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Berkeley County Dispatch Center at 843-719-4169. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

