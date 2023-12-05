Assault victim’s lawyers react to newly-released bodycam footage

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The victim of a violent arrest and his lawyers are calling for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office to look deeper into their program following new bodycam footage being released.

Rashard Duncan’s lawyers representing him, Marvin Pendarvis and Edward Pritchard, say the video speaks for itself.

“What took place was probably one of the most egregious examples of excessive force that I’ve personally witnessed in law enforcement short of taking a life,” Pendarvis said.

In the bodycam footage, former Deputy James Carter utters a slew of profanity, followed by several punches to Duncan’s face, knocking him unconscious. Duncan’s lawyers say they are glad the former deputy was fired and is facing misconduct and assault charges, but they fear his actions are part of a larger issue.

“The fact that he would conduct himself in such a manner knowing that the video is rolling is bewildering and it’s indicative to me of a broader problem within the sheriff’s department in terms of training and supervision. It was clear to me that he didn’t think he was going to have to answer for his actions,” Pritchard said.

Carter’s lawyer, Joseph Cannarella of the Savage Law Firm, said law enforcement must make split-second decisions every day.

“An officer’s use of force is not always pretty in the eyes of the general public, but that does not make the conduct unlawful. Officers are forced to make split-second decisions as to the necessary level of force in intense situations. Especially when attempting to subdue a noncompliant known violent criminal who is endangering the public, running from police, and refusing to obey commands. Deciding what force is reasonable and necessary is quite different to that officer compared to someone analyzing a video on the news from the confines of their office or home. Officers don’t work under armchair reflections,” Cannarella said.

Cannarella noted that Duncan was out on bond for multiple charges at the time and Carter and Duncan had encountered each other before. Duncan’s lawyers say while Duncan is facing charges, including failure to stop for blue lights that led to the chase, nothing warrants the language and actions of former deputy Carter.

“It goes to show how often times we try to use victims in these law enforcement encounters and the charges and their background and the character that they have to try to cast doubt on their story, to try to suggest that the law enforcement officers have a right to do what they did, and they did not,” Pendarvis said.

Duncan’s lawyers remain adamant that Carter used a racial slur while forcing Duncan to the ground, but Carter’s lawyers deny that, and say it is not mentioned in the SLED report.

“Play the unedited version. That’s all I’ll say, I mean the video that’s been played on the news is edited obviously you’re not going to play vulgar language or that kind of language on the radio waves, but play the unedited version,” Pendarvis said.

Cannarella said in a statement that law enforcement must make difficult split-second decisions, continue to deny the use of any racial slur, and say Duncan’s intake form did not show any injuries. That statement continues:

Mr. Carter’s conduct was later approved by immediate command staff, including a defensive tactics instructor. After the incident, Rashard Duncan was evaluated by EMS and hospital staff. All medical documents from his booking at the Al Cannon Detention Center show no injury resulted from Mr. Carter’s use of force. Strikes similar to brachial stuns, a defensive tactic maneuver, can cause a brief loss of consciousness. Rashard Duncan is heard verbally responding to Mr. Carter throughout the encounter and subsequently walks to a police cruiser while continuing to verbally respond to deputies. The use of a racial slur and/or racial aggression is a false narrative spread by Rashard Duncan’s attorney, Marvin Pendarvis, and others. This false narrative continues to spread despite the Savage Law Firm providing the media with a court certified transcript proving no racial slur was used. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, SLED enhanced the video’s audio after Mr. Carter’s arrest, and agrees that no racial slur was used. It is concerning that the truth continues to be ignored.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano released a pre-recorded statement with the bodycam footage. In that video, she said she is the top advocate for her team, but also has no tolerance for the behavior in the video. She said that an investigation began quickly and Carter was fired within 24 hours.

Our deputies constantly train to prepare themselves in stressful and dangerous situations. They took an oath to be vigilant in enforcing the laws of the state and detect and bring to punish violators of that law. And we will still do that. We provide our professionals with tools and training to be successful and I’m their biggest advocate, but ultimately, it’s up to our deputies to act appropriately and within the bounds of that training. We are responsible for who works for our agency and who represents us in this community. Our agency and law enforcement in general has no tolerance, zero tolerance, for the kind of behavior that was witnessed on that body camera. And we believe immediate and appropriate action was taken as a result of it.

