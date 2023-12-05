SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. detectives investigating after teens assaulted on Cane Bay trails

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after two assaults in a Summerville neighborhood.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after two assaults were reported in a Summerville neighborhood.

Deputies were called to a victim’s house just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 27 in reference to an assault of a 14-year-old girl, Cpl. Carli Drayton said in a release.

The victim told deputies she was attacked from behind on the trail near Shadybrook Drive and Cane Bay Boulevard. She was unable to give a description of the suspect due to the nature of the assault, Drayton said.

On Sunday, Berkeley County Dispatch received a second report of an assault on the trail behind Bella Vista Court.

Deputies learned that a 15-year-old girl was assaulted just before 7 p.m. The victim said she dropped her phone during the incident, but she was able to get away.

She described the suspect as a younger white man with facial hair who was between 5′07″-5′08″ and a skinny build.

“We are using every resource possible to identify a suspect and make an arrest. Detectives are working around the clock to complete this investigation. We have also requested assistance from SLED.” Sheriff Duane Lewis said in a release. “I am urging all parents and guardians to please not allow your children to walk alone on the trails at night. Please make sure you are aware of your surroundings.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has increased deputies in the area, Drayton said.

Residents are asked to report suspicious activity to Berkeley County Dispatch at 843-719-4169.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

