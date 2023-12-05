Berkeley Co. School Board approves incentive for full-time, part-time employees

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County School District employees are earmarked for another incentive check just in time for the holidays.

Upon completion of the fiscal year 2022-2023 financial audit, the district had an additional revenue of $7.5 million to be added to the current fund balance of $124.3 million, according to Strategic Engagement Coordinator Monica Kreber.

At Monday night’s board meeting, board members unanimously approved the designation of $7.75 million from the total fund balance to provide a one-time incentive payment of $1,500 for all active full-time employees, plus an additional $120,000 to pay a $500 incentive to all active part-time employees. Those incentives will be paid on Dec. 22.

District officials say all active full-time and active part-time staff will be e-mailed with the employee incentive agreement this week, which must be signed by Dec. 15 in order to receive payment on Dec. 22.

This will be the fourth incentive provided to Berkeley County School District employees in 2023.

In February, the board approved a $1,000 incentive for all full-time employees plus $500 for part-time employees who averaged 20 hours or more.

In May, the board passed a $5,000 incentive for all employees which included full-time, part-time and temporary staff like coaches and daycare workers. Special services teachers and assistants also received an additional $2,500 retention incentive.

Shortly after that, the district announced that teachers and staff would be starting the 2023-2024 school year with a historic 6.5 percent pay increase. Employees eligible for the additional state STEP increase would also receive an almost 8.5 percent pay raise. The increase was included in the unanimous approval of the fiscal year 2023-2024 general fund budget, which was passed without a resident millage increase.

The most recent incentive came in September, when the board approved $1,825 to all active full-time employees.

In calendar year 2023, a full-time school district employee, who qualified for all four incentive payments, received an additional $9,325. A full-time special education teacher or assistant actually received $11,825. The incentive payments were only subject to state and federal taxes.

Board members were all in agreement in passing Monday night’s motion. Board Chair Mac McQuillin thanked the finance committee and administration for their help in moving all of the 2023 incentives, step increases and raises forward.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.