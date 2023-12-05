Berkeley Co. Superintendent to make material decisions awaiting state decision

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board has approved a motion to allow the district superintendent and his designees to review challenged books until the State Board of Education makes the final call on sexually inappropriate content in schools.

In Monday night’s board meeting, district attorney Brandon Gaskins presented the resolution to suspend district policies KNBA and KNBA-R in front of the board.

This comes after discovering the South Carolina Board of Education’s proposed regulations for materials allowed in schools “effectively nullifies” what they have in place.

According to Gaskins, the state board regulations require instructional materials in schools— like books and textbooks in the classroom and libraries— to be age and developmentally appropriate. The regulations say it must create a uniform process for local school boards to review complaints about instructional materials.

If the proposed state regulations eventually get passed into law, the local school board may select new instructional materials or allow existing materials to stay if deemed appropriate. This means not having descriptions or visuals of sexual conduct that would be considered obscene.

Gaskins adds this is the kind of content not allowed to be read or shown on television or public radio.

“The district is prohibited by law from maintaining materials that would not meet these standards,” Gaskins says. “So, regardless if this KNBA committees continue or not, the district is going to have to review all materials under this regulation.”

Under the state’s proposed policies, the complaint process is different.

Gaskins says that any person residing in the school, a parent or a guardian can challenge instructional material. The State Board of Education will provide its own form. Within 60 days of the complaint being filed, the local school board would have to conduct a public meeting under FOIA to approve or deny the request.

Gaskins says what has been previously reviewed by the Instructional Materials Review committees in Berkeley County Schools did not go this way.

“Continuing with these challenges would be duplicative,” Gaskins says. “Create a very real possibility of having inconsistent results where a committee and a superintendent, if a superintendent were to follow that recommendation and there was an appeal to that recommendation, it could be a very different decision than having the decision that would come if they were to review these standards in the first place.”

Near the end of Monday’s meeting, board chair Mac McQuillin made an amendment to this resolution.

McQuillin lists that during the suspension of policies KNBA and KNBA-R, Superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon and his designees will review the current challenged pieces or future complaints that come in of instructional materials instead of the committees. They will follow the proposed state regulations when doing so and anything that does not follow them will be removed from schools.

With a couple of people beginning to yell in retaliation in the audience, McQuillin interrupts.

“This isn’t a book ban,” McQuillin says. “This isn’t a measure being dictated by Moms 4 Liberty as some of the media outlets would have you believe. This is a reasonable and responsible interim measure to empower parents to make their own decisions about what materials are available to and suitable for their specific child.”

He adds that it empowers parents while still following legal action.

During the discussion, board members Yvonne Bradley and Dr. Crystal Wigfall did not agree.

“So, what I’m hearing you say is we are technically silencing our community, those who are concerned, and we are putting this decision in our superintendent’s hand?” Dr. Crystal Wigfall says.

McQuillin, Dixon and board member Joe Baker argued that the community is not being silenced.

McQuillin clarifies the books will always remain in the media centers in schools during review. The only difference is one student may be allowed to check it out and one may not, only if that student’s parent does not grant them permission, for example.

Wigfall questioned books or textbooks that may be brought in question that are provided in sexual education classes. McQuillin and board member Sally Wofford say that content already requires parent permission to begin with.

The amendment added to the suspension resolution passed, making the final vote 6 to 2 with Bradley and Wigfall voting nay. Board member David Barrow was absent.

Gaskins says now that the state has published the proposed regulations, there is an open comment period that ends in February before it goes in front of the General Assembly. He says he expects these requirements to become law by the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year.

