Biden-Harris campaign announces SC leadership team

The Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign announced their key South Carolina staff hires for the historic first in the national Presidential Primary.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Biden-Harris campaign on Monday announced a series of hires to lead their team in South Carolina ahead of the upcoming presidential primary.

Scott Harriford was named South Carolina state director for the campaign. Harriford worked as the South Carolina political director during Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign before becoming the Southeastern political director. Harriford most recently was a political appointee at the Small Business Administration and a White House liaison.

Clay Middleton will step in as senior advisor in the state. Middleton served on Biden’s transition team in 2020 and has worked on presidential campaigns for Cory Booker, Hillary Clinton and Obama. Middleton was also a longtime staffer for Rep. Jim Clyburn. Middleton unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Charleston in 2023.

Jalisa Washington Price is another senior advisor on the team having previously worked in the same role for Kamala Harris in 2020. Price then served as Director of the Office of Vice President-elect for the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Brady Quirk-Garvin will serve as an advisor in South Carolina. He previously worked on the Obama campaign and served as Charleston County Democratic Party Chairman for five years.

South Carolina will be the first state to hold its primary after a Democratic calendar shake-up in February when it replaced Iowa.

The party sees the change as a way to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its support base.

South Carolina will now hold its primary on Feb. 3, 2024. Nevada and New Hampshire would follow on Feb. 6 and Georgia would hold theirs one week later on Feb. 13. Michigan’s primary would then be fifth on Feb. 27.

Biden will face primary challenges from speaker and author Marianne Williamson and Rep. Dean Phillips (D - Minn.).

