Cold front to bring a return to fall-like temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front crossed our area overnight and it’s much cooler this mornings! After starting out in the 40s and 50s, we warm into the low to mid 60s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. A secondary cold front will cross our area overnight, but no rain is expected as it crosses the area. Cooler weather will be the story as we head toward the middle part of the week with highs near 60° on Wednesday and Thursday. In fact, temperatures will drop into the 30s on Thursday and Friday morning. High pressure will be overhead so little if any rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week. A strong cold front will approach our area later this weekend, which will bring higher rain coverage to our area on Sunday. Thunder will be possible as well. Temperatures return to the low 70s over the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65, Low 43.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 59, Low 365.

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 58, Low 39.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 64, Low 49.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 73, Low 61.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 70, Low 42.

